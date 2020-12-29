Holder, Chase reportedly among high-profile players set to turn down Bangladesh tour

A number of high-profile West Indies players are reported to have made themselves unavailable for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh due to health and safety concerns.

The tour is set to take place between January 10 and February 11. It was greenlighted on the recommendation of the CWI’s Medical Advisory Committee (MAC), who received a detailed report from a pre-tour visit of Bangladesh by CWI Director and Member of the CWI and ICC MAC, Dr. Mansingh, and Security Manager, Paul Slowe.

According to initial reports, both captain Jason Holder and vice-captain Roston Chase have opted out of the tour with out-of-favor batsman Shai Hope also reportedly unwilling to accept the invitation.

