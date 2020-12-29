Taylor, Dottin named to ICC Women's T20I team of the Decade - Mohammed picked for ODI squad

West Indies women’s team captain Stafanie Taylor and dynamic all-rounder Deandra Dottin have been named to the ICC Women's T20I Team of the Decade.

Taylor and Dottin were part of the Windies team that made history after claiming victory over Australia in the 2016 Women’s T20 World Cup. In addition, Taylor is currently ranked second for the most runs scored, her 3062 bettered only by New Zealand’s Suzie Bates. Dottin is ranked 5th with 2565. Taylor also features in the top ten in terms of wickets taken with 94 to date.

The West Indies women’s team captain has also earned a place on the ICC Women's ODI team of the year. There she was joined by spinner Anisa Mohammed. With 120 wickets taken to date, Mohammed is the format’s all-time leading wicket tacker.

