Adams says Bangladesh tour could spawn 'fruitful careers'

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams believes next month's tour of Bangladesh could signal the start of “long and fruitful careers” for some members of the squad, once they grabbed the opportunities presented in the absence of seasoned players.

Several new players were yesterday included for their first international tour after 10 first-choice members of the Test and One-Day International sides declined selection for the January 20 to February 15 series due to “COVID-19 related concerns or personal fears”

Two others, white ball left-arm spinning all-rounder, Fabien Allen and Test wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, opted out of the tour for “personal reasons”.

“The circumstances with players choosing not to go is something I view as an opportunity,” Adams told an online media conference following the announcement of the Test and ODI squads for Bangladesh.

