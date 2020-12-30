I Am Ready - McCarthy Overjoyed At Senior WI Call-Up

Jamaican middle-order batsman Andre McCarthy is one of many new faces that will be touring with the West Indies for their three One-Day Internationals (ODI) and two Tests matches in Bangladesh next month.

McCarthy has been named in the ODI squad, which will kick off the tour in Dhaka on January 20.

The Melbourne Cricket Club player has made only one T20 appearance for the West Indies – against Pakistan in 2018. However, the right-hander is keen to grab his chance with the limited-over side come next month.

“I have been putting in the work for years and it has taken a while but I am still happy about it. It’s a journey and I am glad that I have been given the opportunity, so it’s for me to go out there and play my part,” McCarthy told The Gleaner.

