Powell omitted from Windies squad for failure to make fitness standards

West Indies opener Kieran Powell remains unavailable for selection after failing to make the team's fitness standard, according to CWI chief selector Roger Harper.

The 30-year-old Powell was surprisingly left out of a team that was hastily arranged after several members of the first team declined to tour Bangladesh. Many believe Powell capable of being a regular part of the first team.

The Leeward Island’s batsman was the highest runs scorer in the previous season of the Cricket West Indies Super50 tournament. Powell scored 524 runs with a high score of 121 not out. He also had two 50s and two 100s.

“Mr. Powell has performed very well, he was the leading runs scorer for the Super50 competition, but he is yet to meet the fitness standard,” Harper told the Mason and Guest radio program.

