Experience gave Mohammed edge over Powell, says Harper

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Chief selector Roger Harper said the shock decision to recall Jason Mohammed after nearly three years on the sidelines to lead the West Indies one-day side on the upcoming tour of Bangladesh was premised entirely on his experience at regional and international level.

The 34-year-old Mohammed last represented West Indies 2-½ years ago but got the nod over all-rounder Rovman Powell, who led the Caribbean side to Bangladesh in 2018 when then skipper Jason Holder was out injured.

Harper said Mohammed, who has featured in 28 ODI, 83 first-class matches and 96 List A games and also captained Trinidad and Tobago was the ideal person to oversee the young team, especially in the absence of many of the senior players.

“We thought with a team of this nature where there are a number of young players and a lot of regulars — so to speak — absent, we needed someone with a little more experience, someone who would be able to guide and nurture young players on a tour like this and we thought Jason Mohammed was the best fit,” Harper told reporters.

Read more at The Jamaica Observer

0 comments