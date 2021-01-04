WIPA backs protocols for Bangladesh tour

The West Indies Players Association (WIPA) says it has no qualms over the safety of the West Indies squad on the upcoming tour of Bangladesh and is supporting the COVID-19 health protocols implemented for the series.

Secretary Wayne Lewis said WIPA had held extensive discussions with Cricket West Indies (CWI) over the tour and were convinced the protocols were consistent with what had been executed on recent previous tours.

“We’ve had absolutely none (worry over protocols) because [they’re] the same exact protocols as what transpired in England and also in New Zealand,” Lewis told Starcom Radio’s ‘Mason and Guest’ cricket show.

“We’ve had extensive meetings with Cricket West Indies and their team and our team, led by our Dr. Andre Cooke, who guided us throughout that process because we’re not medical doctors.

