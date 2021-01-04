Nikita Miller expects Windies players to make themselves available for 2021 home series

Former West Indies spin bowler Nikita Miller says that despite the number of players that have not made themselves available for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, he does not foresee a repeat of such issues for future matches this year.

The West Indies are expected to depart next week in preparation for the tour, which will consist of three One-Day Internationals (ODI) and two Test matches to take place in the cities of Mirpur and Chittagong. However, several players, including Test captain Jason Holder, ODI captain Kieron Pollard, and Roston Chase chose not to participate in the tour for health and safety reasons relating to the coronavirus. Other players who are not in the squad are Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, and Nicholas Pooran.

Miller says that with the prospect of playing in the Caribbean this year, there shouldn’t be notable absences from the team in the future.,

“When you look at the schedule for the West Indies this coming year, they are mostly home series,” he said. “So in terms of going forward, I don’t think there will be too many issues where that is concerned.”

