Gayle among Windies stars confirmed for PSL draft

KARACHI, Pakistan (CMC) — Chris Gayle headlines a plethora of West Indies stars confirmed for next weekend's draft of the Pakistan Super League.

The 41-year-old Gayle, along with veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, former Twenty20 captain Carlos Brathwaite and openers Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis were among 25 foreign players announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) yesterday.

Barbados-born England all-rounder Chris Jordan is among the foreign players indicating his participation in the sixth edition of the showpiece set to run from February 20 to March 22.

Gayle, the most successful T20 batsman ever with 13,584 runs and 22 hundreds from 411 matches, has been installed in the platinum category along with his West Indies counterparts and the likes of Afghan superstar leg-spinner Rashid Khan and South Africa fast bowler Dayle Steyn.

“We are delighted to release a star-studded list of players in the platinum category even though we are dealing with an unprecedented situation due to COVID-19, and player availabilities are also hampered by a packed FTP (Future Tours Programme) calendar,” said commercial director Babar Hamid.

Read more at The Jamaica Observer

1 comments