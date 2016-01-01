Curtly Ambrose applies for England fast-bowling coaching vacancy

Curtly Ambrose, the former West Indies fast bowler, has applied for a coaching role at the ECB.

ESPNcricinfo understands that Ambrose, who has the lowest bowling average of any man to take 400 Test wickets (20.99), has applied for the role of elite pace-bowling coach advertised about three weeks ago.

If he is successful, he will be expected to work with England's 'next in line' pace bowlers to ensure they are prepared for the rigours of international cricket. He will also, from time to time, be expected to assist with the senior squad and lead A tours.

Ambrose has previously had spells as bowling coach of West Indies - he was in the role when the team won the World T20 in 2016 - as well as in the CPL (he was with Guyana Amazon Warriors for three years). He also spent three years as assistant coach of the Combined Campuses and Colleges in Caribbean regional cricket. He is qualified to Level 3 standard.

