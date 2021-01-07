Bangladesh pull-out bothers Ganga

Former Test batsman, Daren Ganga, believes West Indies players needed to exercise more faith in the judgment of Cricket West Indies instead of pulling out of the tour to Bangladesh.

While agreeing players had the right to make their own decisions, Ganga said the CWI medical panel had assessed the risks to player safety in the upcoming series and given the all-clear, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

And the former Trinidad and Tobago captain pointed to a lack of commitment on the part of players, contending there needed to be a “collective effort” on their part if West Indies cricket was to succeed.

“Now, more than anything else, it’s a collective effort that is required from the players,” Ganga said. “Yes, it’s been a challenging year [last year], West Indies has had to select a different team to go to Bangladesh [this year]. It’s not a normal year so I don’t think you can judge the players.

Read more at The Jamaica Gleaner

5 comments