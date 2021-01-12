Gayle: Pooran will assume mantle as greatest T20 player

With 13584 runs, 22 centuries and 85 50s under his belt Christopher Henry Gayle is arguably the greatest T20 batsman in history.

Gayle, who turned 41 last September, believes Nicholas Pooran, a player who KXIP Coach Mike Hesson described as the “young Gayle” back in 2019, possesses all the tools to be the heir apparent.

Pooran, who was Gayle’s KXIP teammate last season, impressed while scoring more than 350 runs in 14 matches during the 2020 IPL. And while he has not set the world alight for the Melbourne Stars in the ongoing Big Bash League, Gayle believes the 25-year-old Trinidadian is well on his way to becoming a great player.

“His batting is improving. He is getting better and better. I think he is getting to know his game, how to build an innings, which is very important; how to take down whichever bowler at any particular time. Once he can master those things as quickly as possible he is going to be even more dangerous,” Gayle said while revealing that the Trinidadian star, possesses other important traits as well.

