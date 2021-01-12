Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Sherfane Rutherford and Carlos Brathwaite were the four West Indies players selected to play in the Pakistan Super League following the 2021 Draft held in Lahore on Sunday.

Each of the six teams was required to select 16 players in the draft; three from the platinum, diamond and gold categories, five silver, and two each from the emerging and supplementary categories.

Gayle, arguably the best T20 batsman of all time, was a platinum selection for the Quetta Gladiators, while Rutherford was a diamond selection for Peshawar Zalmi.

Read more at SportsMax