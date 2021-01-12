Windies Set For Rigorous COVID-19 Testing

DHAKA, Bangladesh West Indies’ Test and One-Day International (ODI) contingent will be subjected to a robust testing regime after they arrived here on Sunday for their five-week series, becoming the first international side to tour Bangladesh since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Caribbean side is scheduled to face the hosts in three ODIs and two Tests from January 20 to February 15 but will be without 10 first-choice players who declined selection because of fears over the virus in the country.

Health authorities here reported 849 new infections yesterday, and 22 more deaths. The overall infection tally stands at 523,302 and the death toll at 7,803.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has opted to engage in rigorous testing of the travelling party, with testing taking place prior to and during both the ODI and Test series.

