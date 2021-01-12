Skipper Mohammed will bring 'calm presence'  Estwick

DHAKA, Bangladesh (CMC) — Assistant West Indies coach, Roddy Estwick, has backed stand-in one-day Captain Jason Mohammed to bring a high level of maturity to the position during the three-match series starting here later this month.

The 34-year-old, who has not represented West Indies in nearly three years, was recalled for the series after regular skipper Kieron Pollard declined selection due to fears over the COVID-19 situation here.

Estwick, who has worked in the past with Mohammed, said the Trinidadian's excellent temperament was one of the key features of his leadership ability.

“I think he's a very good leader [but] I think it's going to be very, very important that he leads well but the support staff, we try and give him as much support as possible because it's a young team [and] a lot of these players haven't played ODI (One-Day International) cricket and those who have played are starting over again," said Estwick.

