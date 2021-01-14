Simmons urges Windies fringe players to take opportunities

West Indies coach, Phil Simmons, has encouraged players who will get an unexpected opportunity to represent the regional team to make full use of it.

Following the withdrawal of 12 first-team players from the Bangladesh tour, the regional team will be made up of a majority of fringe players. In fact, for the Test squad, four players could be in line for a debut with five having less than 10 caps. The One Day International (ODI) squad contains 7 players who could be picked for the first time.

“My role and my message to all the players here: you’re not here to fill in, you’re here to give yourself a chance,” Simmons told members of the media via a Zoom press conference on Tuesday.

