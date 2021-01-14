Brathwaite backing Campbell to come good in Bangladesh

West Indies Test captain for the Bangladesh series, Kraigg Brathwaite, says he is expecting his opening partner, John Campbell, to show his true colours in the two-Test series, which bowls off on February 2.

The right-handed Brathwaite, who is leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Jason Holder, says the Jamaican Campbell should do well once he backs himself and play his natural game.

“Whatever is his game plan, he must trust it. His defence is solid, and down here you will have to defend a lot more balls than attack. Once he trusts his defence, I think he will do well,” Brathwaite said.

“I know what he is capable of because he got a score in his last Test innings in New Zealand, so it’s just for him to have that belief and go and enjoy it. He has the ability, I know that, and we all know that, so it’s for him to just go out and play his natural game,” added Brathwaite.

