Holder 'lost' as a captain but a good player, says Sir Andy

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Sir Andy Roberts has described all-rounder Jason Holder as a “damn good cricketer” but says he is “lost” as a captain, and should look to the coaching staff for help during matches.

Pointing to his field placements, the outspoken legendary former West Indies pacer slammed Holder as being too “defensive-minded”, contending he needed to employ a more aggressive approach, especially when conditions were suited to fast bowling.

“I would like to know how do we judge a captain,” Sir Andy queried.

“Do we judge him by his win-loss record or do we judge him by his performance on the field or do we judge him on how well he interviews?

“I think Jason Holder as a captain on the field is lost. I don't think he is aware of what is going on, on the field, because if I win a toss as a captain and before lunch on a green-top pitch I am having a man on the point boundary, then I am lost.

