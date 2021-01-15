Windies 'inspired' by former captain Clive Lloyd's letter

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AFP) — A message from former captain Clive Lloyd has inspired stand-in West Indies one-day international captain Jason Mohammed, he said Thursday ahead of a three-match series against Bangladesh.

In an open letter, the 76-year-old Lloyd urged members of the depleted West Indies squad to take advantage of the opportunity, reminding them of their selection for the series on merit.

"It is coming from one of our greats. Obviously, those are the sort of things you want to hear," Mohammed told reporters at a virtual press conference in Dhaka.

"There's a lot of negative talk going around. When you hear someone like Clive Lloyd, he puts a great belief within you.

