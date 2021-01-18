CWI considering Jamaica for home series

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Chief Executive Officer Johnny Grave says that the return to international cricket in the region for 2021 could involve Jamaica.

As the West Indies prepare to start their tour of Bangladesh with the first of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in Dhaka on Wednesday, the CWI is busy determining the locations for home matches this year. The COVID-19 pandemic led to no regional tours in 2020, with the West Indies team instead resuming international cricket travel to England and New Zealand. Grave says that the first home series against Sri Lanka in March is scheduled to take place in Antigua and St Lucia ‘subject to government approval’.

Grave says though that CWI has every intention of including Jamaica as part of the over plan for home series this year after their recent away spell.

“We certainly expect, and hope to host West Indies international matches in Jamaica this year,” Grave told The Gleaner.

As part of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Future Tours Programme, the West Indies are to host Australia and Pakistan, but Grave says the CWI intends to host South Africa as well this year. The initial tour between the Windies and the ‘Proteas’, originally planned for last July, was postponed because of the virus.

