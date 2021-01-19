DaSilva shines in makeshift practice

DHAKA, Bangladesh (CMC) — Opener Joshua DaSilva hit a half-century as West Indies warmed up for Wednesday's opening One-Day International (ODI) with an intra-squad match yesterday.

The right-hander, poised to make his debut in the three-match series, made 56 from 69 balls while all-rounder Rovman Powell chipped in with 49 and opener Sunil Ambris, 39.

However, there was only a single innings constituting 47 overs in the match, which was originally listed as a tour fixture on the itinerary.

The right-handed DaSilva featured in an opening stand of 82 with Ambris before adding a further 47 for the second wicket with Nkrumah Bonner who got 21.

Read more at The Jamaica Observer

1 comments