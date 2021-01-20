The West Indies suffered a humiliating six-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the first of three ODI’s today, going down by six wickets with 97 balls to spare in the match played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Sent in to bat, the West Indies were bowled out for 122 in 32.2 overs as Man of the Match Shakib Al Hasan took remarkable figures of 4 for 8 from 7.2 overs in his return to cricket from a one-year ban for failing to report corruption.

Hasan Mahmud provided strong support as he took 3 for 28 from six overs. However, the West Indies lost their first two wickets to Mustafizur Rahman who conceded 20 runs from the six overs he bowled.

Kyle Mayers was the best of the West Indies batsmen with 40 runs from the 56 balls he faced. He and Rovman Powell produced the most useful partnership of the West Indies innings with a stand of 59 for the sixth wicket.

Read more at SportsMax