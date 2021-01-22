In what was another embarrassing display of batting, the West Indies, who won the toss and opted to bat, were bowled out for 148 in 43.4 overs. The visitors lost their first five wickets for 41 runs midway the 18th over and only managed to cross the hundred-run mark thanks to a 32-run ninth-wicket stand between Rovman Powell and Alzarri Joseph, who took the score from 88 for 8 to 120 for 9.

Powell, who also put on 28 for the last wicket with Akeal Hosein who made 12, fought hard for his top-score of 41 from 66 balls before being the last man out.

Meanwhile, amid the disaster of the top order batting, debutant Kjorn Ottley looked good during his brief stay at the crease scoring 24 of the West Indies 36 runs before becoming the second wicket to fall. Nkrumah Bonner scored 20 in a vain attempt to hold the middle order together as the West Indies were powerless in their efforts to keep the Bangladeshi bowling at bay.

