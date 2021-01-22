Windies Women will need work, time to get back to their best - Collymore

Newly appointed West Indies women’s team assistant coach, Corey Collymore, insists the unit must be given time to get back to its best form.

The regional team claimed the ICC Women’s World Cup with a surprise won over Australia in 2016. Since then, not only have the Windies failed to win another title but seem increasingly unable to compete with the game’s biggest teams.

“As I said to them, it will take some work. I was with the U19s in 2016 but now being here with these ladies, and judging from England, I spoke to them and I said our overall game definitely needs some serious work,” Collymore told members of the media.

