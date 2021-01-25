Disinterest from CWI makes Ambrose seek new pastures
Mon, Jan 25, '21
West Indies bowling legend Curtly Ambrose said that lack of interest shown by Cricket West Indies (CWI) prompted him to apply for the post of bowling coach at the England Cricket Board (ECB).
Previously, Ambrose had a coaching stint with West Indies when they won the 2016 T20 World Cup, but since then received a cold shoulder from CWI.
''Since I retired from international cricket like 20 years ago I have always made it known to Cricket West Indies as it is known now and even the local board here in Antigua I have let it known that I have learnt a lot during my playing days. And I want to very much like to give back to cricket. Whether it is here in Antigua, island or internationally I want to give back to cricket,'' said Ambrose.
Read more at Cricbuzz