Two-match series a critical test of players' mettle, says Simmons

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (CMC) — West Indies Head Coach Phil Simmons believes the challenging conditions for the two-Test series here next month will be an important test of players' mettle as much as their skill.

The Caribbean side take on Bangladesh in matches here in the coastal south-eastern city and in the country's capital, Dhaka, in conditions expected to favour the hosts' spin attack.

And with the series also being played amid the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, Simmons said players would definitely benefit from the overall experience.

“To each player, it will mean a lot,” Simmons said ahead of the series set to bowl off here on February 3.

