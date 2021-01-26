Heart, character in short supply, says Simmons

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (CMC) — Head Coach Phil Simmons was frank in his assessment of West Indies following their chastening whitewash here yesterday, lamenting the lack of “heart and character” shown in the three-match series.

The Caribbean side failed to seriously challenge the hosts in any department, losing all three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) comprehensively on the back of woeful batting performances.

“I think our performance has been under par. I don't think we batted as well as we can do,” Simmons said following his side's 120-run defeat at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here.

“The bowling wasn't that bad — on this wicket, to limit them to under 300 has been good but our batting has been poor throughout the series.”

