Pride and Jaguars players to miss CG Insurance Super50 Cup

Wed, Jan 27, '21

 

Regional Super50

ST JOHN’S, Antigua — Following PCR tests administered on Sunday, January 24, Cricket West Indies (CWI) can confirm that three players from two teams have tested positive for COVID-19 and will now undergo a period of self-isolation.

Kyle Hope and his brother Shai Hope of Barbados Pride and Trevon Griffith of Guyana Jaguars have returned positive COVID-19 tests. They will therefore remain in their home territories and will miss the upcoming CG Insurance Super50 Cup tournament.

Kemol Savory has been named as the replacement in the Guyana Jaguars 15-man squad while Barbados Pride named Zachary McCaskie and Tevyn Walcott as their replacements.

All other members of the Barbados Pride and Guyana Jaguars squads returned negative COVID-19 tests and will undergo second tests on Thursday, January 28 before travelling for the tournament, as part of CWI's established protocols.

The CG Insurance Super50 Cup will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground and Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua from Sunday, February 7 to Saturday, February 27. On opening day, Leeward Islands Hurricanes will host arch rivals Windward Islands Volcanoes at CCG.

