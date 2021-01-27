Pride and Jaguars players to miss CG Insurance Super50 Cup

ST JOHN’S, Antigua — Following PCR tests administered on Sunday, January 24, Cricket West Indies (CWI) can confirm that three players from two teams have tested positive for COVID-19 and will now undergo a period of self-isolation.

Kyle Hope and his brother Shai Hope of Barbados Pride and Trevon Griffith of Guyana Jaguars have returned positive COVID-19 tests. They will therefore remain in their home territories and will miss the upcoming CG Insurance Super50 Cup tournament.

Kemol Savory has been named as the replacement in the Guyana Jaguars 15-man squad while Barbados Pride named Zachary McCaskie and Tevyn Walcott as their replacements.