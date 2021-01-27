West Indies' Roach aims to regroup in Bangladesh Tests CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh (AFP) — Experienced West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach said yesterday they were expecting to perform much better in the Test series against Bangladesh after a 3-0 mauling in the One-Day International (ODI) series. The West Indies were forced to field an inexperienced squad in the ODIs, handing nine players a debut while suffering a trio of lopsided defeats. Roach, who has played 60 Test matches, will provide some veteran leadership in the Test squad, with only five players retained from the group selected for the ODIs. “The one-day series didn't go as we'd have liked,” Roach told reporters in a virtual press conference in Chittagong.

“We have to understand it was a very young and inexperienced team. It was just a learning curve for those guys to take back home and learn from it, and improve their games to come back stronger.

“Couple of the Test guys have been here before; we know what to expect. I expect the guys to give a better showing, put up a better fight and win some games for the West Indies,” he said.

