CWI and Vibes Radio agree new partnership for West Indies LIVE radio commentary ST JOHN’S, Antigua — Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced a new two-year agreement with Vibes Radio, in Dominica, for exclusive radio commentary rights to all West Indies home international matches and regional tournaments, ensuring cricket fans across the West Indies can follow every West Indies home international match and all regional tournament matches on their radio. CWI have created this exciting new radio rights opportunity with Vibes FM in Dominica to ensure that the magic of West Indies cricket can be accessed in every corner of the Caribbean.

Vibes Radio is working with a network of radio stations across each Caribbean nation to provide exciting ball by ball commentary access to all home Tests, One-Day Internationals, and T20 Internationals for the West Indies men’s and women’s teams. Fans will also be able to access ball-by-ball commentary for all men’s and women’s CG Insurance Super50 Cup matches, the four-day West Indies Championship and the women’s T20 Blaze.

As a result of the partnership, for the first time, Cricket West Indies will provide digital live radio commentary to fans in the Caribbean and around the world via the Windies Cricket YouTube channel and the http://www.windiescricket.com website.

Vibes Radio was awarded the contract following a “Request for Proposal (RFP)” process which attracted and evaluated bids from entities across the region.

This year West Indies are due to host Sri Lanka, South Africa, Australia and Pakistan in bilateral series starting in March and running until August. The new partnership will start with the CG Insurance Super50 Cup 50-over tournament to be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground and Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, from Sunday, February 7 (the full match schedule at http://www.windiescricket.com ).

CWI Commercial Director, Dominic Warne said: “One of CWI’s strategic goals is to increase access for fans to West Indies and regional tournament cricket across the region. Thanks to this partnership with Vibes Radio, Dominica, we are providing the opportunity for fans everywhere to be transported by the magic of radio commentary to follow the fortunes of the West Indies and their home franchise teams.”

Alyan Christopher, Head of News and Sports for Vibes Radio, Dominica, said: “Vibes Radio is extremely delighted to join with CWI and be part of the West Indies cricket family. We are the ‘champion station’ and cricket is the number one sport, so this is the beginning of a great partnership, starting with the CG Insurance Super50 Cup next month.”

He added: “Broadcasting the game to the fans of the region and the world is a major step forward for us and we will bring our unique voice to the radio commentary. This is a great opportunity to share the stories of the amazing men and women who fly West Indies flag."

Vibes FM, Dominica, and CWI will confirm the full list of partner radio stations featuring the live commentary in the coming weeks.

