Brathwaite calls for trust in team plan

West Indies interim captain Kraigg Brathwaite says the team needs to trust its plans and execute them when the first Test match against Bangladesh gets underway on Wednesday.

Brathwaite was speaking after the team played to a draw against a Bangladesh Cricket Board XI (BCB) in their three-day warm-up game in Chattogram yesterday.

It was the first run out for the Test side since arriving in Bangladesh over three weeks ago, and Brathwaite was pleased with what he had seen over the three days.

“I am very happy, I thought the guys got a good blow out and the batters got two chances to bat, with some guys getting some scores, and the fast bowlers and spinners getting 30 overs in the second innings,” he said. “I am quite happy that we got 10 wickets in the first innings which was good, and I think the guys are ready to go.”

