Time for Joseph to find Test mojo  Estwick

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (CMC) — Assistant West Indies Coach Roddy Estwick believes it is time for fast bowler Alzarri Joseph to assume a major role in the Test attack, with the view of becoming its mainstay in the coming years.

Estwick said while the 24-year-old had come into his own in the One-Day International (ODI) format, he had yet to really make a big impact in Tests and urged the player to produce the type of performances which would install him as the natural successor to the aging new ball pair of Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel.

“I think he's been disappointed with his returns at Test match level,” Estwick said looking ahead to the two-Test series bowling off here Wednesday.

“I expect a lot better from him. I think he's a wonderful bowler and he's now at the stage where he should be looking to take over the attack from Shannon and Roachie, both now in their 30s, and he's got to lead the attack.

