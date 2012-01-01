Fidel Edwards is harbouring ambitions of representing the West Indies at the ICC T20 World Cup later this year.

The soon-to-be 39-year-old Barbadian last played for the West Indies in 2012, but still able to generate 90mph deliveries, he believes could be an asset for the two-time champions.

"I have made myself available for West Indies. I have spoken to Kieron Pollard and Phil Simmons and let them know that, if there's any opportunity, I'm ready,” said Edwards, who is currently playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, in a recent interview with ESPN Cricinfo.

