West Indies Women’s Head Coach Courtney Walsh was impressed with the efforts of emerging bowlers Steffi Soogrim and Kaysia Schultz who delivered standout performances during the squad’s first intra-squad 50-over match Antigua Thursday.

Soogrim returned figures of 3 for 5 from 4.5 overs while Schultz had figures of 3 for 36 in the match won by Anisa Mohammed’s XI over Stafanie Taylor’s XI.

“We had a low-scoring game, but I was particularly pleased to see the effort by all the ladies on both teams. Even more impressed with the likes of young Soogrim and Schultz, the way how they bowled and the effort they put in. Also, the opening attack of Connell and Aaliyah Alleyne kept the batters on guard," Walsh said.

