Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican took three wickets but Bangladesh held a slight edge at stumps of day one of the first Test against the West Indies at Chattogram today.

At the close of play, Bangladesh were 242 for 5 with Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das unbeaten on 39 and 34, respectively. So far, the pair have added 49 runs in a sixth-wicket stand that prevented the West Indies from making further inroads on a day when their bowlers were largely disciplined if not penetrative.

After winning the bat and opting to bat, Bangladesh benefitted early from some wayward bowling from Shannon Gabriel who was guilty of straying down the leg side. However, it was Kemar Roach who made the early breakthrough when he bowled Tamim Iqbal off his pads for 9 with 23 runs on the board.

