West Indies captain Jason Holder has lashed out at the former greats who constantly criticize the current team without providing solutions.

Holder, who was speaking on the Mason&Guest in Barbados on Tuesday, also suggested that because of the constant caustic criticisms, the current players are reluctant to reach out to them for guidance.

Chief among the critics is former fast-bowler Andy Roberts, who just last month, was critical of the West Indies captain, especially after the recent tour of New Zealand where the West Indies lost by an innings in each of the two-Test matches.

“I think Jason Holder as a captain on the field is lost,” Roberts said. “I don’t think he’s aware what is going on the field because if I win a toss as a captain and before lunch on a green top pitch I am having a man on the point boundary then I am lost.

