Kyle Mayers scored a double century on his Test debut as the West Indies pulled off a miraculous come-from-behind three-wicket win over Bangladesh at Chattogram, reaching their target of 395 for the loss of seven wickets.

In the end, the 28-year-old Barbadian, who struck 20 fours and seven sixes, was unbeaten on 210, the second-highest score by a West Indian batsman on his Test debut. Only Lawrence Rowe’s 214 against New Zealand at Sabina Park in February 1972 was higher.

Mayers, the Man-of-the-Match, featured in a record stand of 216 with fellow debutant Nkrumah Bonner, who made a valiant 86 that laid the foundation for the incredible victory. It was the highest-ever fourth-wicket stand in the fourth innings of a Test match and led to the highest successful run chase in Asia.

Resuming from their overnight total of 110 for 3, needed a further 295 for victory, Mayers was on 37 and Bonner 15.

