CWI congratulates West Indies on magnificent win

ST JOHN’S, Antigua — Cricket West Indies (CWI) today congratulated the West Indies team on the record-breaking victory against Bangladesh in the first Test match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Led by an amazing double century by Kyle Mayers on debut, West Indies made 395-7 to win by three wickets. He made 210 not out and shared a superb partnership of 216 with fellow debutant Nkrumah Bonner, who made 86

The superb batting performance was the second-highest score in a successful run chase in West Indies Test history and the highest run chase in a Test match in Asia.

In a statement, CWI President Ricky Skerritt lauded the team and their performance, which brought great joy to West Indies supporters around the world.

Skerritt said: “Congratulations to captain Kraigg Brathwaite and our entire squad for an exceptional display of composure and desire. Led by debutant Kyle Mayers, it was a fighting team performance overall. The people of our region should walk a little taller today and the challenges of COVID-19 should temporarily be overshadowed by this astonishing West Indies Test victory. The hard work will continue.”

4 comments