CG Insurance Super50 Cup: Match 1

ST JOHN'S, Antigua -- Kevin Stoute made a great start to the CG Insurance Super50 Cup with a Man-of-the-Match performance of 86 runs off 95 balls as the Windward Islands Volcanoes beat Leeward Islands Hurricanes in Match 1 at Coolidge Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Captain Sunil Ambris hit 70 off 86 deliveries while Emmanuel Stewart supported with 27 off 29 balls as they shared two crucial partnerships with Stoute. Fast bowler Quinton Boatswain looked sharp in the second half of the innings to end with four wickets.

Full scoreboard here: bit.ly/leevwindwmatch1

In the Leewards reply Nitish Kumar’s superb hundred was not enough as the home side fell 31 runs short of the target. He made 112 off 106 balls, with nine fours and two sixes, but was one of five wickets to fall for 27 runs as they were bowled out for 253 in the 48th over.

“I am very happy. It’s always great to start on a winning note,” Ambris said after the match. “I thought we played a decent game and I think we can only get better from here. I would’ve taken this at the start of the game. It’s a win, a convincing win at that.”

Next match: Guyana Jaguars vs Barbados Pride on Monday at CCG. First ball 1:30pm (12:30pm Jamaica Time).

