CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (CMC) — Debutant Kyle Mayers, the hero of the historic first Test win over Bangladesh yesterday, says he is yet to wrap his mind around the accomplishment.

The 28-year-old lashed an amazing unbeaten 210 as West Indies chased down 395 on the final day at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium to upset the hosts by three wickets and take a shock 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

“I don't think I really understand [fully] what happened in the game so far,” Mayers told an online media conference.

“Everything that happened has been a blur. I can't really explain. The congratulations from my teammates, from the coaches, from the guys working with us here in Bangladesh, was outstanding.

“I still can't leave what I've done so far. Hopefully, when I wake up tomorrow, it will hit me.”

