CG Insurance Super50 Cup: Match 2 ST JOHN'S, Antigua -- Shimron Hetmyer topscored with 80 off 52 balls while all-rounder Romario Shepherd, made 58 not out also from 52 deliveries as Guyana Jaguars recorded a comfortable win (by 56 runs on DLS Method) over Barbados Pride in Match 2 of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup on Monday night. Shepherd also took a wicket and bowled with pace on a good surface at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. He won the CG Insurance Man-of-the-Match award. Guyana batted first and made 235. After a rain break the target was revised to 232 off 47 overs. Barbados Pride reached 91-5 in the 30th over when rain returned and brought an end to the match. Full Scoreboard here: https://bit.ly/guyvbarmatch2

Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair, a member of the victorious West Indies Emerging Players team back in 2019, took 2-17 from 7.3 overs as Guyana Jaguars bowled well. His first wicket was opener Justin Greaves, caught at mid-wicket by Hetmyer and the second was Roston Chase, beaten and bowled.

“I’m really pleased with my performance. I have been working really hard on my batting and I was happy with the way I played and the contribution I made to help the team win,” Shepherd said. “I’m in good shape and the ball is also coming out really well. This was a good victory for us … you always want to start with a win.”

Next match: Barbados Pride vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes at CCG on Wednesday. First ball is 1:30pm (12:30pm Jamaica).

