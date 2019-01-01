CG Insurance Super50 Cup: Match 2
Tue, Feb 9, '21
ST JOHN'S, Antigua -- Shimron Hetmyer topscored with 80 off 52 balls while all-rounder Romario Shepherd, made 58 not out also from 52 deliveries as Guyana Jaguars recorded a comfortable win (by 56 runs on DLS Method) over Barbados Pride in Match 2 of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup on Monday night.
Shepherd also took a wicket and bowled with pace on a good surface at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. He won the CG Insurance Man-of-the-Match award. Guyana batted first and made 235. After a rain break the target was revised to 232 off 47 overs. Barbados Pride reached 91-5 in the 30th over when rain returned and brought an end to the match.
Full Scoreboard here: https://bit.ly/guyvbarmatch2