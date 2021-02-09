Youngsters hinting at Windies culture change  Simmons

Head coach Phil Simmons has pointed to a culture change taking place in the West Indies Test set-up, which is being driven by the arrival of new players with improved attitudes and the character necessary to excel in the international arena.

Speaking moments after West Indies completed the fifth-highest run chase in history to stun Bangladesh by three wickets in the opening Test, Simmons praised the side’s inexperienced players for the commitment shown in recent Tests.

Kyle Mayers struck an unbeaten 210, and fellow debutant Nkrumah Bonner stroked 86, his maiden Test half-century, as the pair put on 216 for the fourth wicket to spearhead the successful chase of 395 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

“The guys went about it in a way that even I, during the day, couldn’t believe these were guys making their debut,” Simmons said.

“And I must say, there are a lot of changes happening. We had two guys (Chemar Holder and Joshua Da Silva) who made their debuts in the last Test we played [against New Zealand] and showed the attitudes we want in this team, and then we have three guys here now making their debut and showing the attitude we want.

