Bishop labels victorious Windies as heroes

Former West Indies fast bowler, Ian Bishop, has described the Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies Test squad as “heroes” for their decision to tour Bangladesh, especially after several first-choice players backed out because of COVID-19 fears.

Speaking during commentary in the first session on the final day of the opening Test here, the well-respected international television cricket analyst said regardless of the outcome of the series, the highest credit needed to be afforded the players for their courage.

Brathwaite is leading an under-strength side in the two-Test series here after the decision by several senior players to decline selection over concerns about the local COVID-19 situation.

“I am saying this without any fear, whatever happens to these young guys on this tour, however, they lose, I won’t criticize them at all. There’s no criticism for them from me,” Bishop said before West Indies went on to pull off the fifth-highest successful run chase in Test history by overhauling 395 to win by three wickets on Sunday.

