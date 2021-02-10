CG Insurance Super50 Cup radio coverage 'scores' across ten stations ST JOHN’S, Antigua — The excitement of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup is being heard all across the West Indies, as a network of radio stations across the region have started to broadcast the LIVE ball-by-ball coverage thanks to CWI’s new and expanded radio commentary partnership with Vibes Radio, Dominica. The radio coverage commenced on Sunday as ten (10) stations from Jamaica to Guyana — including for the first time in many years the British Virgin Islands and US Virgin Islands — carried the calls and analysis of the opening match and Windward Islands Volcanoes victory over the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. Commentary continued on Monday with the second contest as Guyana Jaguars beat Barbados Pride. The broadcast will run for all matches throughout the tournament and climax with the grand final on Saturday, February 27.

As a result of the partnership, Vibes Radio will provide digital live radio commentary to fans in the Caribbean and around the world via the Windies Cricket YouTube channel and the http://www.windiescricket.com website. ​

Dominic Warne, CWI's Commercial Director said: "We are delighted to see ten leading radio stations across the region partnering with CWI and Vibes Radio for the 2020-21 CG Insurance Super50 Cup. This significantly increases the opportunity for fans to access live commentary and be closer to their favorite players and teams. The commentary worked very smoothly and we’re looking forward to each of the remaining 17 games, including the semi-finals and final, being available.”

The expanded list of partner radio stations are:

Vibes Radio (Dominica)

Caribbean Broadcast Network — The Caribbean Superstation 90.9FM (BVI and USVI)

GBN (Grenada)

Real FM (Grenada)

CBC (Barbados)

VOB (Barbados)

KLAS FM (Jamaica)

NCN (Guyana)

ABS (Antigua)

The Wave (St Lucia)

