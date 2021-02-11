West Indies Womens Selman and Connell join Super50 Cup commentary teams ST JOHN’S, Antigua — Current West Indies Women’s players, Shakera Selman and Shamilia Connell, have joined the CG Insurance Super50 Cup television and radio commentary teams for the first time as part of a high-quality group of analysts. Selman is part of the LIVE television broadcast for 13 matches at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. The other analysts are: legendary fast bowler Sir Curtly Ambrose; former West Indies opening batsman and Trinidad & Tobago captain, Daren Ganga; and 2012 and 2016 ICC T20 World Cup winner Samuel Badree. There will also be special guest appearances by legend Courtney Walsh, new Head Coach of the West Indies Women’s team and CWI’s Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams, the former West Indies captain.

Connell will feature within the LIVE radio commentary broadcast to ten Caribbean radio stations and worldwide on the WindiesCricket YouTube channel.

CWI President, Ricky Skerritt said: “It is now a policy of Cricket West Indies to provide as much opportunity for West Indians to grow their careers into the wider cricket industry, including the broadcast media. We are especially pleased that two of our senior West Indies Women’s team players are getting this exciting opportunity to develop their commentary skills and experience. Under the same policy, CWI has been actively developing hundreds of local coaches across our region, including dozens of women, and this is the first opportunity we have had to build broadcast experience for our Women’s team players. With our new TV production presentation, CWI is delivering a modern, vibrant and diverse mix of experienced and insightful presenters and analysts to deliver a more appealing and engaging viewing experience.”

2016 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup winner Selman, who late last year played a key role in the Women’s IPL Challenge tournament in the United Arab Emirates, said: “I’m embracing this opportunity that has been afforded to me to be part of the commentary team for the 2021 CG Insurance Super50 Cup. I’m really grateful for the chance to join the commentary panel for this wonderful cricket event in the West Indies.”

She added: “It means a lot to be working alongside these amazing past cricketers, especially a legend of the game such as Sir Curtly Ambrose. I’m just hoping to continue to inspire young girls across the Caribbean to play the game and also to do well in the commentary role.”

Connell, who was also a 2016 ICC Women's T20 World Cup winner said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for me to be part of the commentary team and I’m really looking forward to it. Cricket is my passion and I enjoy everything about the game. I’m happy to share my thoughts and ideas with the listeners and fans."

The third match of the tournament started at 1:30pm today (12:30pm Jamaica time) as the Leeward Islands Hurricanes take on the Barbados Pride in a day/night contest broadcast LIVE on ESPN Caribbean and around the world.

The CG Insurance Super50 Cup is being played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground and Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The tournament started on Sunday, February 7 and will climax with the grand final on Saturday, February 27.

