The West Indies threw away a solid start to the second Test against Bangladesh and had to rely on an unbeaten 74 from Nkrumah Bonner to end the day at 223 for 5 at Dhaka.

The West Indies lost three wickets for 29 runs after lunch before the Jamaican middle-order batsman got involved in two partnerships that rescued the visitors from a greater implosion.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the opening pair of Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell put on an opening stand of 66 when Campbell got out lbw after missing a fullish delivery from Taijul Islam that he tried to sweep.

The West Indies went to lunch at 84 for 1 with Brathwaite on 36 and Shayne Moseley on six.

On the resumption, the West Indies had added three runs to their lunch-time score when Moseley was bowled by Abu Jayad for seven.

Read more at SportsMax