Simmons praises Brathwaite's captaincy, points to 'evolution' in batting

DHAKA, Bangladesh (CMC) — Head Coach Phil Simmons has praised Kraigg Brathwaite's astute leadership during the recent opening Test in Chattogram, pointing out that his handling of the bowlers was a testament to his ability to inspire.

The seasoned opener was asked to lead the weakened 15-man squad for the two-match tour here after regular captain Jason Holder declined selection due to COVID-19 fears and playing fatigue.

And he presided over a historic win last Sunday as West Indies stunned Bangladesh by three wickets after chasing down 395 on the final day at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

“I personally think he was excellent in this Test match,” Simmons said in his assessment of Brathwaite.

“I like his demeanour and how he carried things on the field. And I'm especially happy for him because the last time he came down here [in 2018] he was captain and they were beaten quite easily.

Read more at the Jamaica Observer

2 comments