CG Insurance Super50 Cup: Match 4 ST JOHN’S, Antigua — Evin Lewis hit eight fours and seven sixes in a match-winning century as Trinidad and Tobago Red Force beat Jamaica Scorpions by five wickets in Match 4 of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup on Thursday. Chasing 259 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Red Force reached the target in the 41st over. Lewis made 107 off 92 balls to post his sixth List A hundred and won the CG Insurance Man-of-the-Match award. Full scoreboard here: http://bit.ly/ss50scorecardmatch4

Left-hander Darren Bravo made 59 not out off 60 deliveries to see his team to victory. Nicholas Pooran, another left-hander, struck a breezy 43 from 39 balls.

Earlier, Brandon King made a career-best 97 as Scorpions, reached 258-6 off their 50 overs on a good pitch. Captain Rovman Powell played well 43 off 44 balls while Andre McCarthy, got 40 from 62 deliveries, to add to impressive bowling figures of 2-31 off 10 overs.

Kieron Pollard the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force captain said: “It is good to get a run out on the park and get to have a good convincing victory. I was more pleased with the batting that we displayed out there which was fantastic, taking the attack to the opposition and as I said, having a convincing victory.”

Next match: Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Guyana Jaguars at Coolidge Cricket Ground. First ball on Friday is 1:30pm (12:30pm Jamaica Time).

