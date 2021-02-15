Bishop hails Brathwaite as inspirational 'general' following series win

DHAKA, Bangladesh (CMC) — Interim Test Captain Kriagg Brathwaite has been branded a “general of the highest proportions” by Ian Bishop, with the outstanding former West Indies fast bowler contending the seasoned opener had moulded the side into “national heroes”, in the wake of the series whitewash of Bangladesh.

The 28-year-old was thrust into the role of leading an inexperienced 15-man squad for the two-Test series hereafter regular Captain Jason Holder declined selection over COVID-19 fears.

Holder was joined by Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase and Shimron Hetmyer in opting out, resulting in the backbone of the Test side's batting disappearing for the series.

Yesterday, however, Brathwaite produced a captaincy masterclass as he presided over a thrilling 17-run victory in the second Test, snatching three wickets with his unpractised off-spin to play a key role in bowling Bangladesh out for 213.

“When you look at the way the opening partnership [for Bangladesh went], 59 for that opening partnership, to have this capitulation instituted by a brilliant move from the captain to bring himself on [was outstanding],” Bishop gushed following the result at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium here.

