Nkrumah Bonner’s outstanding Test debut against Bangladesh saw him being awarded the Man-of-the-Series at the conclusion of the second and final Test in Dhaka on Sunday.

Bonner’s score of 38 was the top score in the West Indies’ second inning of 117. Those runs proved to be crucial in helping the Caribbean men set a target of 231 that was just good enough for the West Indies to pull off a 17-run win.

The 31-year-old Jamaica said sound advice helped him achieve success.

“[I] spoke to seniors and knew you have to be patient while batting here,” he said after receiving his award. “After all it’s Test cricket, you need to put a price on your wicket.”

